Why deja vu of MIB four cant slide in the heart of viewers!

Men in Black: International is now in theaters, but the review embargo dropped earlier this week to reveal a less than glowing critical response. The fourth entry in Sony’s Men in Black franchise also signals the first movie in the series to not feature Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. Instead, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson take over star duties and take the action worldwide as they play the latest agents tasked with saving the planet from a new series of alien attacks.

Thor: Ragnarok stars Thompson and Hemsworth reunite to play Agents M and H, two of MIB’s top agents. joining them in the ensemble are Liam Neeson, Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Emma Thompson (Late Night), and Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom). Directorial duties fall to F. Gary Gray, following his critical resurgence with 2015’s Straight Outta Compton and the biggest financial success of his career, 2017’s The Fate of the Furious, which is currently the 17th highest grossing film of all time. Sony is clearly hoping that this film will be successful enough to revive the franchise beyond its original trilogy and give it another blockbuster property to help to compete with the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. As of the writing of this post, Men in Black: International is projected to gross around $28 million domestically, which is barely over half of the $50 million mark cleared by every other film in the franchise.

