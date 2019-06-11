WHich crippling distribution clean spectrum thin!

That doesn’t even take into account the hundreds of millions in global marketing and distribution fees it incurred. “Dark Phoenix” had a slightly stronger start overseas, but even so, it would take a miracle for it to turn a profit. As it stands, box office watchers think that the film could lose $100 million.Dark Phoenix” is intended to mark a culmination of sorts for the “X-Men” saga (at least this iteration of the mutant heroes). Nobody expects one of the biggest film franchises to leave the big-screen for good. However, those dismal ticket sales signal that Disney may need to give the X-Men a break while they recover from a crippling case of franchise fatigue.

In fairness to Disney, the studio inherited “Dark Phoenix,” a movie that had suffered through an arduous journey to the screen. In retrospect, the bad buzz has been building for some time. In a signal of the potential trouble and lack of confidence in the movie, Fox moved the release date several times though filming was completed two years ago.

