The Buddi doll is turning the meaning of brutal!

Despite the fact that Child’s Play seems to show the demise of Chucky and only hints at the survival of a single evil Buddi doll, the subtle worldbuilding of the high-tech alt-universe offers up an easy route for a second entry into the rebooted series, one that would make it diverge it from the ongoing original franchise and its sequels.

During the final chaos of the movie that sees Andy and his friends battling to save his mom from the fatal grasp of the evil doll, Child’s Play introduces multiple Buddi 2.0s which feature all kinds of variations and versions of the iconic new iteration of Chucky. As the credits roll, viewers are treated to a last minute shock as a Buddi doll’s eyes glow red in its box. So could that Buddi doll have been turned by Chucky, ready for the next stage of robot revolution? More than likely.

The rights loophole that allowed MGM to remake the 1988 version of the film only extends to that, the original, and can’t infringe on the rest of the still ongoing franchise. If the creators want to continue this new iteration of the cult horror franchise, then they’ll have to take a drastic turn when it comes to a possible follow up, and that’s where the importance of Chucky’s A.I. origins come into play.

It would be easy to shift the gore-soaked horror of the first film into a more sci-fi heavy story for the second, with the Buddi dolls gaining sentience after being reprogrammed, or even after a Kaslan-wide glitch. This could put the A.I. in control of homes, vehicles, businesses, and more, crafting a terrifying Skynet-style monolith led by the cute and creepy dolls of Kaslan.Orion Films’ Child’s Play (read our review) remake is now in theaters and features the talented Mark Hamill as the voice of the new Chucky, which has been changed from a Good Guys doll to that of an interactive Buddi robot with modern tech. Part of the new doll’s gimmick is that he has his own “Buddi Song” that he sings to his “imprint”. In the reboot, Andy (Gabriel Bateman) is the recipient of this song, which eventually turns chilling.

