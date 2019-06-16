Larry Bourgeois quits marvel for Entrepreneur!

To be sure, bigger strategies mean bigger money. Studio heads agree unanimously that for the bigger tent-pole superhero and action films where there is potential, they are more aggressive than they would have been six years ago. But the difference is that, earlier, a lot of money was spent on TV and print advertising, which has been drastically cut down to use in a far more targeted and optimized manner towards digital audiences.

“Spends have definitely gone up. There is no (other) way you can reach out to millions of newer audiences. The footfalls we are getting for our films is many times higher and that is happening because of the initiatives and our ability to scale the spends up,” Duggal said.

Whether the movies hit or miss, one of the things the Men in Black franchises prides itself on is creating a universe of diverse aliens, either seeking refuge on Earth or committing some sort of heinous crime with our planet as its backdrop. That said, director Barry Sonnenfield and his creative team took time to flesh out the look and feel of these extraterrestrials in order to make them pop on the big screen and paint a versatile portrait of the cosmos.Gary Gray, follows suit with Men in Black: International, by giving us a vicious monster in the form of the shape-shifting Hive.

However, the film kicks it up a notch with the break-dancing Twins, who stand out as the best aliens in the entire franchise.The visual aesthetic of the Twins (played by Laurent and Larry Bourgeois) immediately catches you when they’re introduced. They come off like walking beings of pure energy, reminiscent of characters like Eternity and Captain Universe from Marvel comics, where we can see stars and galaxies inside them. This ethereal, cosmic flair adds a new dimension compared to the practical effects we’ve seen over the course of these four movies, transcending animatronics and puppets. As you peer into the solar systems, black holes, white holes and supernovas inside them, you can’t help but marvel in wonder.

Now, that’s not to say the other creatures we’ve encountered prior, like Edgar the giant Cockroach and Lara Flynn Boyle’s plant-like Sarleena, didn’t resonate big time. It’s just that the Twins add a new spin to what we’ve seen before, and honestly, apart from coming off so sinister, barely saying a word, they have this intimidating look like they’re weapons of mass destruction and galactic bombs ready to explode at any given time.

