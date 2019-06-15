Jesse Usher introduced exclusive Zeppelin!

Jenkins actually got his start in Hollywood by mixing rock ‘n’ roll for movie soundtracks (he’s worked with the likes of The Grateful Dead, Steely Dan and Led Zeppelin), and later remastered The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in Dolby Atmos.

Behind the Screen features interviews with the talent behind the making of motion pictures, including cinematographers, editors, production designers and sound professionals.

When Gordon Parks’ Shaft was released in theaters in 1971, it was revolutionary. When John Singleton’s Shaft arrived in the summer of 2000, it was unremarkable. And now that Tim Story’s Shaft is here, it’s ridiculous. You don’t need to be a cinephile or social historian to see how far this franchise has fallen: torpedoing the character’s authority with an incomprehensible plot, crude, out-of-step humor, and flat-out lousy filmmaking, Story applies his same regressive ideas about masculinity and cultural wokeness from Ride Along and Think Like A Man to reduce a onetime celebration of radical black empowerment into a burlesque action comedy.

Jesse Usher (Independence Day: Resurgence) plays John “JJ” Shaft Jr., a data analyst for the FBI who reaches out for help from his estranged father, private detective John Shaft (Samuel L. Jackson), after JJ’s longtime best friend Karin (Avan Jogia) dies under mysterious circumstances. Pooling their skill sets, JJ and John soon uncover a criminal conspiracy involving Karin’s veteran services group, a local supermarket making improbably generous donations to a high-profile Harlem mosque, and heroin shipments from the Middle East to Pierro “Gordita” Carrera (Isaach de Bankole), a powerful drug lord John has been trying to bring down since before JJ was born. But when JJ’s FBI superiors are too worried about public perceptions of ethnic profiling to properly follow up on the Shafts’ evidence, father and son are forced to take the law into their own hands to bring Karin’s killers to justice and protect the streets of New York.

