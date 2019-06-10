HOX introduces Marvel sickness another desease!

“One, House of X, is a story about a pivotal month in the history of the X-Men where everything changes for mutants on Earth,” Hickman said. “And the other, Powers of X, is a story about the history of mutants in the Marvel Universe. It works as a series of reveals and revelations where each issue of HOX that follows POX — and vice versa — makes you reinterpret the issue you had previously read. And then, obviously, at the end they crash together in a way that propels us forward into a new X-Universe.”

Hickman also hinted at longterm plans for the X-Men line, including a complete relaunch followed by additional waves of new titles. “At the conclusion of our 12 weeks of HOX and POX, we’ll be launching an entire new universe of X-books,” he teased. “Some will be traditional fare, some carry through on ideas presented in HOX and POX. Some books are completely new concepts. I, personally, will be writing the ongoing flagship X-book.

://www.810bowling.com/exclusive-watch-dark-phoenix-2019-full-and-free-123movies/