Chris Sarandon gets quippy alert of quantum!

So, does the new Child’s Play play like an insult to Mancini’s legacy? Oddly enough, the best parts of the new movie are the ones where it attempts to strike out on its own and try something new. The biggest change is that Tyler Burton Smith’s script does away with the supernatural elements that define the original film, making Chucky an A.I. assisted android and explaining away his evil tendencies by having a disgruntled factory worker in Vietnam mess with his settings.

That detail, along with some droll tech parody with Tim Matheson as the CEO of Kaslan Corp, the Amazon-like company behind the “Buddi” dolls, gives Klevberg’s movie some much-needed bite. Similarly, Hamill excels in the role by not trying to out-crazy Douriff, who was playing a serial killer trapped in a doll in the original. The Chucky here is like a combination of HAL from 2001 and Haley Joel Osment’s teddy bear friend in A.I.

The bigger problems are with the human characters. Plaza, so captivating and funny in the recent social media satire Ingrid Goes West, feels miscast here as a concerned mother, a role that doesn’t quite play to her sarcastic strengths. Bateman’s Andy is a decent audience surrogate, vulnerable and brave when needed,

but he’s saddled with a Stranger Things-like crew of quippy friends who eat up screen time. Atlanta break-out star Brian Tyree Henry is also hanging around the movie as Detective Mike Norris, played by Princess Bride actor Chris Sarandon in the original, and he does his best with some lukewarm gags and action beats. Like with many horror-comedies, the laughs don’t hit hard enough, particularly in the first half, and the suspense is often undermined by the jokes.

