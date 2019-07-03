Van 90 bases de misiones reparadas

Un total de 90 bases de misiones han sido recuperadas hasta la fecha por el Gobierno nacional, para brindar atención a las víctimas de la guerra económica.

Así lo informó el vicepresidente del Área Social y Terrotorial, Aristóbulo Istúriz, quien indicó que esta semana está previsto intervenir un segundo bloque de 133 infraestructuras.

Reiteró que el presidente Nicolás Maduro, ordenó edificar 1.000 nuevas bases de misiones, “no necesariamente serán construidas, hay espacios comunitarios que se pueden convertir en bases de misiones”, agregó.

Istúriz también informó que la Jornada de Vacunación de Las Américas, que comenzó el pasado 13 de mayo, alcanzó una cobertura en todo el territorio nacional de 92%, muy cercana al 100% propuesto.

Informó que esta semana comenzará la Jornada de Implante Anticonceptivo en los estados Aragua y Guárico y que esta semana se estima la Inauguración del Hospital de Amazonas.

Ratificó que a través de las políticas de protección alimentaria implantadas a través del Plan de Atención a las Víctimas de la Guerra Económica se han atendido 190.164 personas.

