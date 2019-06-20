Plan Vuelta a la Patria | 90 venezolanos regresaron al país provenientes de Perú

Un total de 90 venezolanos arribaron la noche de este miércoles al país, provenientes de Perú, a través del Plan Vuelta a la Patria, en un vuelo que coincidio con la llegada de la Alta Comisionada de la Organización de Naciones Unidas para DDHH, Michell Bachelet. La información la dio a conocer el presidente del Consorcio Venezolano de Industrias Aeronáuticas y Servicios Aéreos (Coviasa), Ramón Velázquez, quien le dio la bienvenida a los venezolanos «que retornan para trabajar por el desarrollo del país».

La iniciativa impulsada por el presidente, Nicolás Maduro, en apoyo y solidaridad con los connacionales que se encuentran en condiciones precarias en otros países y deseen regresar a su nación, ha permitido que un total de 14.431 venezolanos hayan regresado a suelo patrio.

Por esta razón, detalló Velázquez, a partir del mes de julio se activarán seis nuevos vuelos para poder fortalecer los servicios ofrecidos a través de este programa. Dos de los vuelos irán direccionados a Perú y cuatro de ellos a Ecuador, reseña VTV.

