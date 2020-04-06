Skip to content
Menu
Cartas a la dirección
La voz del lector
Archivo 2020
Newsletter
Especial Coronavirus
Publicidad
Balances Financieros
Banco Caroní
Banco Exterior
Banco de Venezuela
AMAZONAS
ANZOÁTEGUI
APURE
ARAGUA
BARINAS
BOLÍVAR
CARABOBO
COJEDES
DELTA AMACURO
FALCÓN
GUÁRICO
LA GUAIRA
LARA
MÉRIDA
MIRANDA
MONAGAS
NUEVA ESPARTA
PORTUGUESA
SUCRE
TÁCHIRA
TRUJILLO
YARACUY
ZULIA
Search
Menu
Más Vida
Aceras y brocales
SúperBarrio
Tu mascota
Política
Economía
Sucesos
Deportes
Opinión
Mundo
Chévere
Pulso Regional
Amazonas
Anzoátegui
Apure
Aragua
Barinas
Bolívar
Carabobo
Cojedes
Delta Amacuro
Falcón
Guárico
La Guaira
Lara
Mérida
Miranda
Monagas
Nueva Esparta
Portuguesa
Sucre
Táchira
Trujillo
Yaracuy
Zulia
Dominical
Bienestar
Ros Feng Shui
Cocina
Grandes historias
Search
Las pandemia en fotos
An Indonesian police officer wearing a Covid-19 coronavirus themed helmet disinfects motorists’ vehicles in Mojokerto, East Java on April 3, 2020. (Photo by JUNI KRISWANTO / AFP)
A Roman Catholic priest blesses palm branches occupying church pews during Palm Sunday event in Borongan town, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines on April 5, 2020. – Church authorities have asked the catholic faithfuls not to go to churches for the Palm Sunday blessing, but instead to stay in front of their houses as priests will go around their communities for the blessing, to observe social distancing as part of government’s effort to combat COVID 19 pandemic. (Photo by Alren BERONIO / AFP)
Municipal workers disinfect the streets of La Paz on April 4, 2020 as a preventive measure to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. – The global death toll in the coronavirus crisis soared past 60,000 on Saturday. (Photo by Aizar RALDES / AFP)
National Police members disinfect Venezuelan citizens returning to the country from Colombia, as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus -COVID19- at the Simon Boliviar International Bridge, in Cucuta, Colombia-Venezuela border, on April 4, 2020. – Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected last March 6, Colombia has reported 1,406 people infected and 32 dead. (Photo by Schneyder MENDOZA / AFP)
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on email
Share on print
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Redacción
Publicidad
© 2019 C.A. Últimas Noticias | RIF: J-00037398-1
Scroll back to top
Publicidad
×
Publicidad
Publicidad