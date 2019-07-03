Trece cintas trae el festival de cine alemán

La séptima edición del Festival de Cine Alemán llegará al Trasnocho Cultural con 13 largometrajes que expondrán diversos puntos de vista sobre el acontecer contemporáneo mundial.

El evento presentado por Goethe-Institut inicia este viernes y se desarrollará hasta el jueves 25 de julio.

Las películas que forman parte de la muestra son: 3 días en Quiberon, que recrea “tres días” de la vida de la actriz francesa Romy Schneider. Seguidamente se proyectará Beuys, un documental que explica quién fue el artista germano Joseph Beuys, a través de grabaciones inéditas; y Casting, un experimento de improvisación que muestra lo imprevisible de las audiciones.

Asimismo, proyectarán las cintas El joven Karl Marx, que narra la historia del polémico intelectual; y El camino soñado, sobre la vida de dos parejas jóvenes con escenas cargadas de una particular estética.

La programación también incluye Yo y Kaminski, la historia del crítico de arte Sebastian Zöllner; y En los pasillos, cinta que narra una historia de amor que se desarrolla entre anaqueles de un hipermercado.

También se presentarán Magical mystery, que habla sobre el regreso de Charly Schmidt a la escena alemana; y El jardín, que retrata cómo un recuerdo de la niñez empaña la felicidad vacacional de una familia.

Igualmente, se exhibirá Western, película que se desarrolla en una remota región de Bulgaria, donde una cuadrilla de obreros alemanes inicia la construcción de una central hidráulica e intentan entablar amistad con los lugareños.

En el marco de los Clásicos Trasnocho, el festival presentará tres películas en homenaje al director alemán Wim Wenders y al actor suizo Bruno Ganz: El amigo americano, El estado de las cosas y El cielo sobre Berlín.

Además, se dictará un taller sobre crítica de cine, a cargo del periodista Jorge Roig. Las entradas para las funciones están a la venta en las taquillas del Trasnocho y a través de www.trasnochocultural.com.

