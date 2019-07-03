La historia venezolana en formato de gran pantalla

Una docena de películas forman parte del ciclo de Cine Histórico Venezolano organizado por el Instituto de Altos Estudios Diplomáticos Pedro Gual, a través de su división de Extensión, que se desarrolla hasta el 31 de octubre.

Miguel Espinoza, investigador del instituto, explicó que cada 15 días, los jueves, proyectan una cinta relacionada con los hechos y personajes más relevantes de la historia contemporánea del país, bajo la modalidad de cine-foro.

“Iniciamos el 17 de mayo con La planta insolente, de Román Chalbaud, a la cual invitamos como forista a Miguel Carreño, quien hizo su tesis doctoral sobre Cipriano Castro”, refirió.

Según Espinoza, el ciclo está dirigido a estudiantes de la maestría de Política Exterior que dicta el instituto adscrito a la cancillería, cuyo personal también podrá asistir, así como al público general.

“Quienes tengan 80% de asistencia recibirán un certificado, pues se trata de una actividad didáctica-pedagógica-académica. La idea es utilizar al cine como herramienta para comprender la historia contemporánea de Venezuela”, comentó.

Para cada función tendrán como invitado a un historiador, investigador, antropólogo, sociólogo o diplomático, entre otros especialistas, según el enfoque del largometraje.

Para mañana, a las 10 am, en el auditorio del instituto, ubicado al lado de la iglesia Santa Capilla, en el centro de Caracas, proyectarán Isaías Medina Angarita: soldado de la libertad, de Carlos Oteiza. Luego, el 18 de este mes, proyectarán Asesinato de Chalbaud, del cineasta Román Chalbaud.

La programación del ciclo continúa el primero de agosto con el largometraje Rómulo Gallegos: horizontes y caminos (reedición 2000), también de Oteiza. Seguido de una reposición de Asesinato de Chalbaud, el jueves 15, y de Días de poder, de Román Chalbaud, el 28.

El 5 de septiembre se verá Tiempos de dictadura: tiempos de Pérez Jiménez, de Oteiza; y el 19 corresponde el turno a Cuando quiero llorar, no lloro, de Mauricio Wallerstein. Mientras que en octubre exhibirán País portátil, de Iván Feo y Antonio Llerandi (jueves 3); Crónica de un subversivo latinoamericano, de Wallerstein (jueves 17), para cerrar con El Caracazo, de Chalbaud (jueves 31). Entrada libre.

